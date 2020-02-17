Global  

Centre notifies transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from Delhi high court to Punjab and Haryana high court

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Centre on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi HC to the Punjab and Haryana HC. The SC Collegium had earlier recommended his transfer. Earlier in the day, Justice Muralidhar passed a series of orders with regard to the violence in northeast Delhi and said that "another 1984-like situation cannot be allowed to happen in the city under its watch."
News video: Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News

Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News 01:24

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meet today attended by top offcials of the police and Delhi govt and political parties over the violence in North east Delhi after rival groups protesting against and supporting the citizenship laws clashed on Sunday and then on Monday. Sporadic...

