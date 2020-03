Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The SC sought response of the J & K administration on a habeas corpus petition filed by Iltija Mufti challenging the February 5 decision of the government to detain her mother and former CM Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The SC bench asked for an affidavit to be filed, stating there was no other petition filed in J&K High Court challenging Mehbooba’s detention under PSA.