119 Indians, 5 foreigners from coronavirus-hit Japan cruise ship land in Delhi on Air India flight
Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, landed in New Delhi on Thursday morning. India thanked Japanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation of people. " Thank you @airindiain once again," tweeted EAM S Jaishankar.
