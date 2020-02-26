Global  

119 Indians, 5 foreigners from coronavirus-hit Japan cruise ship land in Delhi on Air India flight

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, landed in New Delhi on Thursday morning. India thanked Japanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation of people. " Thank you @airindiain once again," tweeted EAM S Jaishankar.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Alameda Woman Talks About Her Ordeal Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship

Alameda Woman Talks About Her Ordeal Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship 02:57

 Andria Borba reports on Alameda woman finally home after extended trip on quarantined cruise ship (2-25-2020)

