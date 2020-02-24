Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bernie Sanders > Delhi violence: Bernie Sanders terms Trump's statement 'failure of leadership'

Delhi violence: Bernie Sanders terms Trump's statement 'failure of leadership'

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up to India'. This is a failure of leadership on human rights," Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweeted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll [Video]Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll

A Reuters-Ipsos poll found 26% of Democrats and independents polled Feb. 17-25 said they believed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the strongest Democrat in a head-to-head matchup with Republican..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published

Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet [Video]Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet

Pete Buttigieg's tweeting has gotten him into trouble. “We can’t afford a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950's and Bernie Sanders with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders could be the Democrats' 'Trump' card

The Democrats' failure to say a definitive "no" to the far-Left has paved the way for a socialist nominee, just as Republican tolerance of racism ushered Trump...
Sydney Morning Herald

Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday. Williamson, a...
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

BBhuchal

भूपेश चहल 🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @YashasviVivek: Hope no single NRI votes for Bernie who sees human rights of terrorist and jehadi and indifferent to victims human right… 26 seconds ago

yassirmasroor

Yassir Masroor "Failure Of Leadership On Human Rights": Bernie Sanders On Trump's Response To Delhi Violence https://t.co/DN8912wPsq 36 seconds ago

ajithkumard

Ajith Kumar RT @judedavid21: For Trump it was a business trip. It was about meeting the rich and famous.. "Failure Of Leadership On Human Rights": Ber… 58 seconds ago

albanmusa

Al Musa RT @NewsNationTV: #BernieSanders slams @realDonaldTrump statement on Delhi violence as 'failure of leadership' #DelhiViolence #DelhiRiots… 2 minutes ago

ManuBhagavan

Manu Bhagavan RT @satishkolls: "Failure Of Leadership On Human Rights": Bernie Sanders On Trump's Response To Delhi Violence https://t.co/IZCrNmglN5 2 minutes ago

kunjbihariarora

kbarora "Failure Of Leadership On Human Rights": Bernie Sanders On Trump's Response To Delhi Violence - NDTV https://t.co/xh66L1MRKS 2 minutes ago

manavnautiya

Manav Nautiyal RT @NH_India: Slamming the #US president, #BernieSanders said the #Trump's statement regarding the violence in #NewDelhi during his #India… 4 minutes ago

ahad_fariya

Fariya Ahad RT @ndtv: "Failure of leadership on human rights": Bernie Sanders on Trump's response to #DelhiViolence. https://t.co/pdSFwVAqSR https://t.… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.