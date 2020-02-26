Global  

Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi HC to Punjab and Haryana HC

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

A government notification about the transfer was issued on Wednesday which said that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar,...
