India is incredible, lot of progress made in bilateral ties during visit: Donald Trump

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Talking to reporters, after his return from India on Wednesday, Trump said, "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a great gentleman, a great leader. It's an incredible country." President Trump visited India from February 24 to 25.
News video: Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests

Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests 04:25

 Hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law in Jaffrabad clash for second day as Trump kicked off his India trip.

