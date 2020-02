Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatimah and son Abdullah Azam were sent to judicial custody of six days by additional district and sessions judge Dhirendra Kumar Kamboj on Wednesday after the trio surrendered before the court in Rampur in a case involving the alleged forging of Abdullah’s birth certificate.

