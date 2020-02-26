Global  

Delhi Police sat on six intel warnings to step up security

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Sources said the special branch and intelligence wing had sent multiple alerts through wireless radio to northeast district and the police brass after BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet on Sunday. Clashes erupted the same evening and turned into full-fledged riots the next day, but police failed to act in time. Police, however, denied being lax over these alerts.
Delhi violence | 123 FIRs, 630 arrested till now in north east clashes: Police

Delhi violence | 123 FIRs, 630 arrested till now in north east clashes: Police 02:53

 Delhi police on Friday said around 123 FIRs were registered and 630 arrests were made in connection with violence in north-east areas of Delhi. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said the police is monitoring social media and the situation closely. Police has been conducting flag marches in...

Delhi violence: Police got 6 intel warnings but 'failed to act'

Delhi Police was sent at least six alerts on Sunday warning of possible violence and asking for deployment to be stepped up after BJP functionary Kapil Mishra...
IndiaTimes

Six detained for shouting 'shoot the traitors' slogan in Delhi Metro

The Delhi Police have detained six men for raising controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday. According to the Delhi Police, "Around...
Mid-Day

