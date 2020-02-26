Delhi Police sat on six intel warnings to step up security
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Sources said the special branch and intelligence wing had sent multiple alerts through wireless radio to northeast district and the police brass after BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet on Sunday. Clashes erupted the same evening and turned into full-fledged riots the next day, but police failed to act in time. Police, however, denied being lax over these alerts.
Delhi police on Friday said around 123 FIRs were registered and 630 arrests were made in connection with violence in north-east areas of Delhi. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said the police is monitoring social media and the situation closely. Police has been conducting flag marches in...