Shiv Sena accuses BJP of using Veer Savarkar as a political ploy

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
"The BJP leaders in Maharashtra have expressed that they will target the state government over the issue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This makes it clear that the BJP has started treating Savarkar as a political ploy," Sena mouthpiece, Saamna's editorial on Thursday read.
