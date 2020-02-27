Global  

Centre defends transfer of Delhi HC judge S Muralidharm, says well-settled process followed

DNA Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Amid criticism over the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court late on Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led government has defended the decision saying that the transfer was done on the recommedation of the Supreme Court collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India.
