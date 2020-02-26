Global  

AAP corporator Haji Tahir Hussain behind riots and IB official Ankit Sharma`s killing, allege Delhi riot victims

Zee News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Tahir is a corporator of Aam Aadmi Party from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under Mustafabad assembly constituency falling in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital 01:22

 At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm descended in riot-torn areas on Wednesday. Soraya Ali reports.

