AAP corporator Haji Tahir Hussain behind riots and IB official Ankit Sharma`s killing, allege Delhi riot victims
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Tahir is a corporator of Aam Aadmi Party from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under Mustafabad assembly constituency falling in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm descended in riot-torn areas on Wednesday. Soraya Ali reports.