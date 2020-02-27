Global  

Remembering the brave Judge Loya: Rahul Gandhi on transfer of Justice Muralidhar

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Justice Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014. He was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat in which BJP leader, Amit Shah, was named as an accused. Shah was given a clean chit in the Sohrabuddin case in 2014.
