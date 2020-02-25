Delhi violence: Congress leaders meet President Ram Nath Kovind, demand Amit Shah's resignation
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".
