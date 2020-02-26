Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders demand removal of Amit Shah over Delhi violence

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday and demanded the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi violence. She along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other party leaders called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.







