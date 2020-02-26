Global  

Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders demand removal of Amit Shah over Delhi violence

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday and demanded the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi violence. She along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other party leaders called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Delhi: A delegation from the...
News video: Delhi violence: Cong delegation submits memorandum to President | Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Cong delegation submits memorandum to President | Oneindia News 03:17

 Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Manmohan Singh calls violence a matter of national shame; Delhi police tries to build confidence with locals; Delhi HC judge who ordered FIRs for hate speech transferred; Law Minister says judge's transfer is routine; Indian...

