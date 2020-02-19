Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo calls US President Donald Trump 'public enemy no. 1' — here's why

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo calls US President Donald Trump 'public enemy no. 1' — here's why

Bollywood Life Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has tagged US President Donald Trump the world's public enemy number one, and urged people to get radical in their protests against the politician. While promoting his upcoming film Dark Waters, Ruffalo took his campaign against the president to another level as he said there are no problems in the world bigger than Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Ruffalo rages against President Trump and climate change

Mark Ruffalo rages against President Trump and climate change 04:53

 Actor Mark Ruffalo, tells Sky News that the US president is "public enemy number one" in the fight against climate change.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair reflects on Democratic debate [Video]Tennessee Democratic Party Chair reflects on Democratic debate

Potential democratic nominees for president have been traveling the country, debating, and sharing their ideas with voters for months, and in less than a week, Tennesseans will place their votes in..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:08Published

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Announces Vice President Head Of Corona Task Force [Video]WEB EXTRA: President Trump Announces Vice President Head Of Corona Task Force

President Trump is putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus response. The vice president says he will work with the coronavirus task force and “bring to the president the best..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

As Trump ups attacks on Justice Dept, Barr remains in post

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as President Donald Trump renewed his public attacks on the Justice Department on Wednesday, there was little outward worry from either...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsy

Trump swipes at foes, touts record, vows to hold Arizona in November

President Donald Trump hit familiar notes ranging from the economy to Arizona-focused issues such as immigration and sanctuary cities in a Wednesday night rally...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QinoQino1

Qino Qino RT @DebrineKirk: Pleasant Discussion Bernie & Mark Ruffalo (Incredible Hulk actor in Avengers movies, many others too) https://t.co/BEBbuYz… 8 hours ago

DebrineKirk

James Kirk DeBrine DefenderOf Bernie&MutualFollows Pleasant Discussion Bernie & Mark Ruffalo (Incredible Hulk actor in Avengers movies, many others too) https://t.co/BEBbuYzd2B 9 hours ago

galacticguy30

joseph seda https://t.co/1E8c8mx0Rp actor news 3 days ago

AngieB500

AngieB500 RT @Independent: The Avengers star talks to @PatrickHJSmith about the dangers of re-electing Trump, his new film ‘Dark Waters’, and how per… 5 days ago

Independent

The Independent The Avengers star talks to @PatrickHJSmith about the dangers of re-electing Trump, his new film ‘Dark Waters’, and… https://t.co/eZWUWKonVA 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.