Tahir Hussain denies involvement in Delhi violence, says no role in killing of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma

Zee News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Haji Tahir Hussain, who is a corporator from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, has denied his involvement in the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma through a video statement.    
News video: Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns

Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns 02:38

 An Intelligence Bureau staffer was killed in Delhi violence. Ankit Sharma was killed on Feb 25 & his body was found a day later. His family was devastated by the news. Sharma worked as a security assistant in the IB. His father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi police. Delhi Chief Minister...

Rajinikanth on Delhi violence: Intelligence failure is Home Ministry's failure

Reacting to the incidents of violence that have rattled the national capital in the last three days, Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth said that it was 'an...
Mid-Day

AAP corporator Tahir Hussain behind violence and IB official's murder, allege Delhi riot victims

As a tense environment continues to prevail in northeast Delhi, a controversy has erupted after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain is alleged to...
DNA

