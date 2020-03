Sri Lankan boat apprehended by Indian Navy for entering Indian waters illegally; arrested Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Sri Lankan vessel and its five crew members were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Police by the Indian Navy after they were picked up from inside the Indian territorial waters near Dhanushkodi, on Thursday.







Rameswaram: A surveillance helicopter of Indian Navy which was flying near Arichal Munai area of Dhanushkodi... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources SU-30MKI will provide integrated support to Indian Navy CDS SU-30MKI will provide integrated support to Indian Navy CDS Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published on January 21, 2020

Tweets about this