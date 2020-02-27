Global  

Delhi riots: HC gives Centre 4 weeks to respond to plea seeking FIRs against 3 BJP leaders for hate speech

DNA Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Delhi Police told the court that in a conscious decision, they have decided not to file an FIR for hate speech against anyone at this stage as it won't help in restoring peace and normalcy.
Delhi HC to hear plea for FIRs against 3 BJP leaders on April 13

Time not "conducive" to file FIRs related to alleged hate speeches as priority right now is to ensure peace, says SG
Hindu

CAA violence: HC allows Centre's impleadment in PIL for FIRs over hate speech by three BJP leaders


IndiaTimes

