Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank ‘fraud’: Bank depositors in despair

Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank ‘fraud’: Bank depositors in despair

Indian Express Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

punedaily

The Pune Daily Pune SBC Bank ‘fraud’: Audit to probe money trail https://t.co/vOwxD3IlSj 10 hours ago

ExpressPune

Express Pune NCP leader Anil Bhosale and three other dismissed office-bearers of the bank, arrested in connection with the alleg… https://t.co/vnEsef9YuO 1 day ago

sonu_girgla

Satinder Singh RT @JayprakashDube2: ShivajiraoBhosaleCooperative Bank depositors in despair: 'An erthquke in my life' https://t.co/WRzf4Xv3Tc #PMCBankDep… 6 days ago

JayprakashDube2

Jayprakash Dubey ShivajiraoBhosaleCooperative Bank depositors in despair: 'An erthquke in my life' https://t.co/WRzf4Xv3Tc… https://t.co/9pAnhV6JvP 6 days ago

quickclarity

Quickclarity Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank depositors in despair: ‘An earthquake in my life’ https://t.co/sZXV4Brmiy https://t.co/wJ2DMnnqgp 6 days ago

Skpj50

Khan Mazhar RT @ExpressPune: Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank depositors in despair: ‘An earthquake in my life’ https://t.co/ybUrKpJeOx 6 days ago

ExpressPune

Express Pune Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank depositors in despair: ‘An earthquake in my life’ https://t.co/ybUrKpJeOx 6 days ago

anurag876

anurag RT @IndianExpress: Since the first week of May last year, there has been a freeze on withdrawals from the bank after a special scrutiny, co… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.