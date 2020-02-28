Global  

John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary: Google dedicates doodle to Alice in Wonderland's illustrator

Friday, 28 February 2020
Google on Friday dedicated a doodle the mark the 200th birth anniversary of illustrator Sir John Tenniel. Tenniel was known for illustrations, graphic humour, political cartoon. He was man behind the illustrations in Lewis Caroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and Through The-Looking Glass, and What Alice Found There (1871).
