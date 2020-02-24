Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Baaghi 3: From Pani Puri to ice-creams, Tiger Shroff reveals he mixes and matches everything on cheat day

Baaghi 3: From Pani Puri to ice-creams, Tiger Shroff reveals he mixes and matches everything on cheat day

Bollywood Life Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020 and apart from Tiger Shroff, it also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. The actor opened up on his cheat day meal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff promote Baaghi 3

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff promote Baaghi 3 01:50

 Starcast of Baaghi 3 was seen promoting their upcoming movie in Mumbai on Thursday. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff were seen promoting the movie at Sun and Sand. Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6 and stars Tiger in lead roles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna Makes FUN Of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tiger Shroff To Bring Him Back [Video]Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna Makes FUN Of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tiger Shroff To Bring Him Back

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh promote their upcoming film Baaghi 3 on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:20Published

Tiger Shroff RESPECT For Jackie Shroff, Journey In Bollywood, SWEET GESTURE For Fans | Humble STAR [Video]Tiger Shroff RESPECT For Jackie Shroff, Journey In Bollywood, SWEET GESTURE For Fans | Humble STAR

Considered among the fittest and most agile actors in the country, the Baaghi star Tiger Shroff is now doubt one of the most humble star in bollywood.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shraddha all praise for Tiger's Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff took to social media earlier in the day to share his first look from his next project 'Heropanti 2'. While fans have been going gaga over the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

Baaghi 4 on the cards? Know what Tiger Shroff has to say

Baaghi 3 hasn't yet released, but there are already talks of Baaghi 4. If we go by what Tiger has to say, it might very well be a reality.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shkiter

Виктория Шкитер RT @bollywood_life: Baaghi 3: From Pani Puri to ice-creams, Tiger Shroff reveals he mixes and matches everything on cheat day #AnkitaLokh… 2 days ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Baaghi 3: From Pani Puri to ice-creams, Tiger Shroff reveals he mixes and matches everything on cheat day… https://t.co/Egch8zDXWc 2 days ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Baaghi 3: From Pani Puri to ice-creams, Tiger Shroff reveals he mixes and matches everything on cheat day… https://t.co/NcIGMtJXTt 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.