Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi violence: Autopsy report shows over 200 injuries on IB official Ankit Sharma's body

Delhi violence: Autopsy report shows over 200 injuries on IB official Ankit Sharma's body

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The initial autopsy of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi violence, suggests over 200 injuries, including deep stab wounds, apart from blunt force impact (assault), indicating that he was tortured and then killed before his mutilated body was dumped in the drain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns

Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns 02:38

 An Intelligence Bureau staffer was killed in Delhi violence. Ankit Sharma was killed on Feb 25 & his body was found a day later. His family was devastated by the news. Sharma worked as a security assistant in the IB. His father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi police. Delhi Chief Minister...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder [Video]Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said anyone found guilty of instigating violence should be punished. Sanjay was speaking in reference to allegations of murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:38Published

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas [Video]Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

The death toll in Delhi violence rose to 34 on Thursday after one more succumbed to injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stabbed multiple times for over four hours: Slain IB official Ankit Sharma's autopsy report brings out brutal truths

Sharma had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.
DNA

Mob kills IB official Ankit Sharma in northeast Delhi, dumps body in drain

Ankit Sharma was under probation and serving as a driver in the Intelligence Bureau..Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. He was a resident of Chand Bagh. 
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.