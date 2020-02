ansh❤shruti RT @YahooIndia: Shruti Haasan opens up about plastic surgery: It is just how I choose to live https://t.co/VlyprQIiTs #ShrutiHaasan #surg… 2 minutes ago Yahoo India Shruti Haasan opens up about plastic surgery: It is just how I choose to live https://t.co/VlyprQIiTs #ShrutiHaasan #surgery 22 minutes ago BEYONDPink Shruti Haasan Opens Up On Body-Shaming, Plastic Surgery READ MORE: https://t.co/HWM7yno0CI https://t.co/LYfg2pTC4f 1 hour ago Nandhu Sundaram Shruti Haasan opens up about plastic surgery: It is just how I choose to live https://t.co/enussB8Oxe via @IndianExpress 1 hour ago THE WEEK "It’s just how I choose to live," #ShrutiHaasan wrote in a long post about body positivity and struggle with hormon… https://t.co/UPoU9A5PQ8 2 hours ago vishnu s Shruti Haasan opens up on plastic surgery: I’m not ashamed to admit https://t.co/YUBvqAiGs1 https://t.co/v4nXvVxrcW 2 hours ago ansh❤shruti RT @bollywood_life: Shruti Haasan opens up on plastic surgery: I’m not ashamed to admit #Gabbar #KamaalHaasan #RamaiyaVastavaiya #ShrutiH… 3 hours ago vishnu s Shruti Haasan opens up about plastic surgery: It is just how I choose to live https://t.co/p9WQ0ihodo https://t.co/9KZrMe75qv 3 hours ago