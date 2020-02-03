Global  

SN Shrivastava to be next Delhi police commissioner

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Shrivastava's name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union home ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik. Incumbent Amulya Patnaik demits office on Saturday.
News video: Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas 02:22

 The death toll in Delhi violence rose to 34 on Thursday after one more succumbed to injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The situation in the northeast areas of Delhi is relatively calm after violence broke out in the areas on...

HT Deepdive | 4 days of Delhi violence: Who's to blame for 20 deaths? [Video]HT Deepdive | 4 days of Delhi violence: Who's to blame for 20 deaths?

Four days of continuous violence have put the national capital on edge. Even as the police and Rapid Action Force attempted to pacify the mobs on Wednesday, fresh clashes and violence were reported..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 30:45Published

‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner [Video]‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that they are constantly in touch with protesters at Shaheen Bagh. He appealed to protesters to move from the main road to ensure that people are not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published


S.N. Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, according to an official
Hindu

SN Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeds Amulya Patnaik

He is the senior-most officer of AGMUT cadre and a batchmate of serving Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
Zee News


