SN Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeds Amulya Patnaik

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020
He is the senior-most officer of AGMUT cadre and a batchmate of serving Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas 02:22

 The death toll in Delhi violence rose to 34 on Thursday after one more succumbed to injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The situation in the northeast areas of Delhi is relatively calm after violence broke out in the areas on...

HT Deepdive | 4 days of Delhi violence: Who's to blame for 20 deaths? [Video]HT Deepdive | 4 days of Delhi violence: Who's to blame for 20 deaths?

Four days of continuous violence have put the national capital on edge. Even as the police and Rapid Action Force attempted to pacify the mobs on Wednesday, fresh clashes and violence were reported..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 30:45Published

‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner [Video]‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that they are constantly in touch with protesters at Shaheen Bagh. He appealed to protesters to move from the main road to ensure that people are not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published


SN Shrivastava to be next Delhi police commissioner

Shrivastava's name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union home ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik....
IndiaTimes

IPS officer Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Special CP (law and order)

An order issued by the home department of the Delhi government said the officer is being appointed to the Delhi Police post with “immediate effect“
Hindu

DivyeshPhulpag1

Divyesh Phulpagare RT @SwarajyaMag: IPS Officer S N Shrivastava Who Successfully Waged War On Indian Mujahideen, Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner https://… 8 seconds ago

BluntyCorner

Vivek Acharya RT @rajshekharTOI: S N Shrivastava appointed as Delhi Police Commisioner. https://t.co/ns6u8HYUFI 16 seconds ago

Nikhil_Akkified

Khiladi Nikhil RT @ANI: IPS officer SN Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, replaces Amulya Patnaik. (file pic) https://t.co/m3QCLZD6St 2 minutes ago

BureaucracyBuzz

BureaucracyBuzz Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava appointed the next Delhi police commissioner. He would take charge from Amulya P… https://t.co/rF6MrZbM5b 2 minutes ago

Amolp75

Amol RT @ttindia: IPS officer SN Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, replaces Amulya Patnaik. https://t.co/Q4BfWgt6J1 5 minutes ago

