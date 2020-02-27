Global  

Javed Akhtar questions action against suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain in Delhi violence

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Tahir Hussain has been alleged to be the kingpin behind the riots in the Chandbagh area.
News video: Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder

Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder 04:38

 AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said anyone found guilty of instigating violence should be punished. Sanjay was speaking in reference to allegations of murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma allegedly by AAP’s councilor Tahir Hussain. Sanjay said nobody is stopping you from taking...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News [Video]Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News

Delhi violence toll mounts to 39; Centre says situation improving, police holding peace meetings in riot-ravaged neighbourhoods; SN Srivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik as Delhi Police Commissioner;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published

IANS Ground Report from AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's residence [Video]IANS Ground Report from AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's residence

IANS Ground Report from AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's residence

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AAP corporator Tahir Hussain behind violence and IB official's murder, allege Delhi riot victims

As a tense environment continues to prevail in northeast Delhi, a controversy has erupted after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain is alleged to...
DNA Also reported by •HinduZee News

Delhi riots toll rises to 38, over 400 detained

The death toll in the north-east Delhi communal riots rose to 38 on Thursday. However, no incident of violence has been reported since Tuesday night. Delhi...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

somrajss

Somraj Gangopadhyay @narendramodi @PMOIndia @sambitswaraj @SudhanshuTrived @AmitShah Educated Jihadi Javed Akhtar's venomous statement… https://t.co/Wq829zVh1B 23 minutes ago

crazzybulll

crazzybull.com Those who support criminals should also be treated as a criminal. #DelhiViolance Javed Akhtar questions action ag… https://t.co/BevUNSYHrp 27 minutes ago

mehta_manesh

Manesh Mehta Javed Akhtar questions action against suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain in Delhi violence https://t.co/SLeTWAt7Kz 44 minutes ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Javed Akhtar questions action against suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain in Delhi violencehttps://shiningindianew… https://t.co/AD82YCWAiJ 1 hour ago

Kcdas20

K.c.das Javed Akhtar questions action against AAP councilor Tahir Hussain in Delhi violence https://t.co/aIxrn87uij 2 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes #DelhiViolance Javed Akhtar QUESTIONS action against #TahirHussain , trolls call him a 'TRAITOR'! https://t.co/YQ2dAUcV56 2 hours ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey 'Incidentally His Name Is Tahir': Javed Akhtar Questions Delhi Police's Action Against AAP Councilor #JavedAkhtar… https://t.co/SCY3h9KAnT 17 hours ago

