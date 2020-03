CBI vs CBI: There was clinching evidence against Rakesh Asthana, says ex-investigating officer

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was told by Ajay Kumar Bassi, the former investigating officer in the case, that the current IO, Satish Dagar, was trying to "save" Rakesh Asthana and other public servants. The court had on February 12 expressed displeasure over the CBI investigation into the case. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend