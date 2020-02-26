Global  

Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Delhi areas, submit report to Sonia Gandhi

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The delegation deputed by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi comprises Mukul Wasnik, Shakti Singh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, and Sushmita Dev.
News video: Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe 07:15

 Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'colossal failure' to restore normalcy. Later, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed...

Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress [Video]Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday slammed Delhi government and Centre, accusing them of being “mute spectators” as violence continued unabated in Northeast Delhi. She reiterated Congress'..

Watch what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Delhi violence [Video]Watch what Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Delhi violence

The Indian National Congress carried out a 'peace march' in the national capital on Wednesday. The march was led by the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The march was held after the..

Congress leaders meet Ram Nath Kovind, demand Amit Shah's resignation

Accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of 'abdication of duty' during the communal violence in Delhi, a Congress delegation led by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday...
Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation meets President Kovind

"The President said he will take cognisance of our demands, we feel fairly satisfied," said Ms. Gandhi after the meeting.
