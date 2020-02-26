Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > BJP hits out at Sonia Gandhi for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Delhi violence, says `dont preach us raj dharma`

BJP hits out at Sonia Gandhi for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Delhi violence, says `dont preach us raj dharma`

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Reminding letters written by Ashok Gehlot and Tarun Gogoi advocating citizenship for the persecuted, the BJP asked Sonia Gandhi to introspect.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe 07:15

 Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'colossal failure' to restore normalcy. Later, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress [Video]Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday slammed Delhi government and Centre, accusing them of being “mute spectators” as violence continued unabated in Northeast Delhi. She reiterated Congress'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published

Sonia slams BJP, AAP for Delhi violence, asks for Shah's removal, urges President to act [Video]Sonia slams BJP, AAP for Delhi violence, asks for Shah's removal, urges President to act

Sonia slams BJP, AAP for Delhi violence, asks for Shah's removal, urges President to act

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 06:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demands Amit Shah's resignation over Delhi violence

Sonia Gandhi said, "Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred."  
Zee News

Sonia attacks Centre; BJP calls it 'dirty politics'

Opposition parties on Wednesday unleashed an all-out attack against the government over violence in northeast Delhi which has claimed at least 22 lives. Sonia...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News BJP hits out at Sonia Gandhi for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Delhi violence, says `dont preach us raj dharma` https://t.co/85fliiTun3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.