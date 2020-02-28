Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Maharashtra > Maharashtra will provide 5% reservation for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra will provide 5% reservation for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik

DNA Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Malik said that the introduction of the bill is in line with an earlier nod of the same by the Mumbai High Court.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

5% Muslim quota in education: Maha minister

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes, minority affairs minister Nawab...
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra govt to make law to give 5% reservation to Muslims in education: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra's minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Friday announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

philoabdul

فلسفی عبدل RT @PTI_News: #Maharashtra govt to provide 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutes. Will ensure that legislation to this effect… 6 minutes ago

sunilsurimca

Sunil Suri #Maharashtra govt to provide 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutes. Legislation to this effect is pas… https://t.co/MOXFXfKcgd 10 minutes ago

ashish_malpani

ashish malpani This is pathetic.... Absolutely. #UddhavThackeray ....Please bare with reservation politics Where will open categor… https://t.co/HdrBOpIhpQ 11 minutes ago

guf_khan

Gufran khan RT @JantaKaReporter: #Maharashtra govt to provide 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutes. Will ensure that legislation to this… 15 minutes ago

Rishabhshivhar6

Rishabh shivhare RT @sahiljoshii: Maharashtra govt to make law for Muslim reservation in education. the state will soon seek legal opinion to provide reser… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.