Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in Supreme Court

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
One of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.
Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC

Gupta (25) says that the death penalty should not be awarded to him.
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking compensation, FIR against police in Telangana encounter case

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked the petitioner to wait until the findings of the commission are out.
