Yeh Meri Life Hai actress Shama Sikander sizzles in her new outfit and nose ring
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Actress Shama Sikander looks ecstatically pretty and charming in a new set of pictures, where she goes ethnic with jewellery. The actress, who doesn't have to try too hard to make a style statement, seems like she is in a dreamy mood in the pics.
Lori Loughlin's Lawyer Claims New Evidence Exonerates the Actress Sean M. Berkowitz, the lawyer for Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, filed a motion after discovering evidence that allegedly proves his client's innocence. According to ABC News, notes from the iPhone of Rick Singer,...
SWSYmarkle - by Charlotte Penketh-KingAn American air hostess who looks like Meghan Markle has been confusing passengers - and says she gets mistaken for her ten times a DAY.Christine Mathis, 32, is an..