Yeh Meri Life Hai actress Shama Sikander sizzles in her new outfit and nose ring

Friday, 28 February 2020
Actress Shama Sikander looks ecstatically pretty and charming in a new set of pictures, where she goes ethnic with jewellery. The actress, who doesn't have to try too hard to make a style statement, seems like she is in a dreamy mood in the pics.
