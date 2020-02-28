Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #CobraFirstLook: Chiyaan Vikram once again proves he is the master of disguise

#CobraFirstLook: Chiyaan Vikram once again proves he is the master of disguise

Bollywood Life Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Cobra marks the first collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The filmmaker is known for giving blockbusters like Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rajesh_roshan2

RAJESH RT @bollywood_life: #CobraFirstLook: Chiyaan Vikram once again proves he is the master of disguise #AjayGnanamuthu #ChiyaanVikram #Cobra… 21 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #CobraFirstLook: Chiyaan Vikram once again proves he is the master of disguise #AjayGnanamuthu #ChiyaanVikram… https://t.co/MfqESy5lwx 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.