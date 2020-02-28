#CobraFirstLook: Chiyaan Vikram once again proves he is the master of disguise Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Cobra marks the first collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The filmmaker is known for giving blockbusters like Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal 👓 View full article

