Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > India's Best Dancer: Terence Lewis opens up on why reality TV talent hunts matters in India

India's Best Dancer: Terence Lewis opens up on why reality TV talent hunts matters in India

Bollywood Life Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Choreographer Terence Lewis has been associated with dance reality shows for long. He agrees that there is a surfeit of talent-based shows on television, but he feels all of these are important because they provide platforms to aspiring artistes in a hugely populated country like India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Malaika Arora makes heads turn in black outfit

Malaika Arora makes heads turn in black outfit 01:00

 Actress Malaika Arora, choreographer Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur made a stunning appearance at the launch event of their upcoming dance reality show titled "India's Best Dancer".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Malaika, Geeta, Terence Lewis Full On Masti With Archana | The Kapil Sharma Show BEHIND The Scenes! [Video]Malaika, Geeta, Terence Lewis Full On Masti With Archana | The Kapil Sharma Show BEHIND The Scenes!

Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur promote their upcoming show India's Best Dancer at The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh records Behind the scene fun video with the team. Watch the full..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:33Published

Not Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora At Salman Khan's The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]Not Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora At Salman Khan's The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis promote their upcoming dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.