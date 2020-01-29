Global  

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hosts lunch for Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who have been bitter critics of each other, had a lunch together on Friday at Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's residence, where they were also joined by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
News video: Amit Shah to NSG: Inspire fear in those who want to divide the country| Oneindia News

Amit Shah to NSG: Inspire fear in those who want to divide the country| Oneindia News 03:09

 Amit Shah asks NSG to indpire fear in those who divide country; Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh ahead of peace march; Rashmi Thackeray becomes edior of Sena mouthpiece Saamna; MoS Home says will get to the bottom of Delhi riots 'conspiracy'; Nitish to reveal Bihar action plan today; Man dies 2...

