Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Violence in Delhi: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained

Violence in Delhi: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A total of 123 FIRs were registered and 630 people were either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday. Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said forensic science laboratory teams have been called in and the crime scenes are being revisited.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Judge who ordered FIRs against hate speech transferred| Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Judge who ordered FIRs against hate speech transferred| Oneindia News 03:21

 Delhi HC judge who ordered FIRs for hate speech transferred; Law Minister says judge's transfer is routine; North-East Delhi witnesses late-night unrest again; Death toll in riots rises to 32; Bernie Sanders condemns Trump for response on Delhi violence; Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit cruise...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Uneasy calm in Delhi after 34 deaths. Why’s political outreach missing? [Video]Uneasy calm in Delhi after 34 deaths. Why’s political outreach missing?

34 people have been killed in North East Delhi over the last four days after communal violence erupted between the anti and pro Citizenship Act protestors. While uneasy calm prevails in Delhi now,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 32:42Published

'People were being instigated for two months': Javadekar on Delhi violence [Video]'People were being instigated for two months': Javadekar on Delhi violence

BJP responded to the barbs from Congress and AAP over Delhi violence, in which 34 people have been killed. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused Congress of instigating the violence.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NCP's Supriya Sule demands Amit Shah's resignation over Delhi violence

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah owning moral responsibility for the "huge security lapse" in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Rajinikanth on Delhi violence: Intelligence failure is Home Ministry's failure

Reacting to the incidents of violence that have rattled the national capital in the last three days, Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth said that it was 'an...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaddeyAli

waddey (ވައްޑެ) 🎈 RT @timesofindia: We have registered over 100 FIRs & 2 SITs have been formed to probe the case of Delhi riots: SN Shrivastava, Special CP,… 3 seconds ago

Rohit_sharma21

Rohit Sharma Delhi violence live: 123 FIRs registered, 630 detained, says police! But we need more impactful action sir! I am no… https://t.co/3N3yA6PBca 4 minutes ago

jaynaidu87

Jayprakash RT @PTI_News: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained so far in connection with northeast Delhi communal violence: Poli… 5 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IndianExpress: #DelhiViolence | A total of 123 FIRs were registered and 630 people were either arrested or detained so far in connectio… 7 minutes ago

Rajeev73012527

राजीव कुमार Delhi violence: 123 FIRs registered, over 600 people held, says police. Read this, and other stories in your daily… https://t.co/z1My0TxqYS 13 minutes ago

VarthaBharatiEn

Vartha Bharati #Delhiviolence: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained https://t.co/TxZrlHTrfE 13 minutes ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal .@DelhiPolice have registered 123 FIRs so far and around 630 people have been detained or arrested in… https://t.co/G7GBYwuuKG 14 minutes ago

Sangeet58842968

Sangeeta singh RT @timesofindia: MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO: We have registered 25 FIRs in connection with firearms, so far. #NortheastDelhi #DelhiVi… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.