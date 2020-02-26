Violence in Delhi: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Friday, 28 February 2020 () A total of 123 FIRs were registered and 630 people were either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday. Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said forensic science laboratory teams have been called in and the crime scenes are being revisited.
Delhi HC judge who ordered FIRs for hate speech transferred; Law Minister says judge's transfer is routine; North-East Delhi witnesses late-night unrest again; Death toll in riots rises to 32; Bernie Sanders condemns Trump for response on Delhi violence; Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit cruise...