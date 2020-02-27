Global  

Breaking News: Delhi govt gives go-ahead to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020
The Delhi government on Friday gave a nod to Delhi Police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case.
Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News

 Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against leaders over hate speech; Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Police say 106 arrested in connection with Delhi violence are locals; Delhi govt announces compensation for victims of Delhi riots; Manmohan Singh calls...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar President U Win Myint at Delhi's Hyderabad House. India and Myanmar signed 10 agreements to strengthen Indo-Myanmar relations. The pacts focused on..

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday slammed Delhi government and Centre, accusing them of being “mute spectators” as violence continued unabated in Northeast Delhi. She reiterated Congress'..

The Delhi government has given a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in connection with a 2016 sedition...
