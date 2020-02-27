Global  

NIA makes first arrest in Pulwama attack case, nabs JeM operative who provided shelter to bomber

DNA Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The NIA said it has arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner, who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.
