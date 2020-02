Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Truck drivers and fleet owners shell out around Rs 48,000 crore annually as bribes to traffic or highway police, besides personnel from the transport and tax departments, according to a study carried out across 10 major transport and transit hubs. The study by SaveLife Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, claimed that over 82% respondents had admitted to having bribed "officials of one or the other department on the road" during their last trip.