Internet suspended, night curfew imposed in Meghalaya's Shillong following violent anti-CAA clashes; one dead

This apart SMS services have been restricted to only 5 SMS per day in Shillong for the next 48 hours.



Recent related news from verified sources Night curfew imposed, internet services suspended in 6 districts of Meghalaya after clashes during anti-CAA rally A night curfew was imposed and internet services suspended for 48 hours in six districts of Meghalaya on Friday after clashes erupted in Shella area of East...

Zee News 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this