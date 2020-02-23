Worst Dressed: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma need to get reprimanded by the fashion police

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena together in Raju Hirani's next, Salman Khan to chase Aayush Sharma in next upcoming cop drama, Nick Jonas reacts on age gap between him and Priyanka Chopra are among the..
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the ramp at the 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour paid her tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks by saying that he was the pioneer and a visionary..
Priyanka Chopra gets some help from husband Nick Jonas as she gets out of a car in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (February 26). The cute twosome were... Just Jared Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Mid-Day •Just Jared Jr •E! Online