'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial'

9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case 02:02 Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday. The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised his government will take an early decision on grant of sanction to prosecute...