Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kerala successful in containing Coronavirus, says Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala successful in containing Coronavirus, says Health Minister KK Shailaja

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Kerala has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday.

"We can say that we have succeeded in the first part which is containing the virus. 3 students who were found to be corona-positive were isolated, now they are stable. They were cured. From contact tracing to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders'

Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders' 02:12

 Fears mount in Europe as Italy confirms 11 coronavirus deaths, with parts of the country's north under Wuhan-style lockdown.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus [Video]Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the nationwide school closure on Thursday. In his statement, Abe said the closures were an effort to place..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Boris Johnson - NHS prepared to deal with coronavirus [Video]Boris Johnson - NHS prepared to deal with coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds to a question about the UK's preparedness for the coronavirus following reports of two new cases in the country. Johnson says that NHS is an excellent organisation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Romania confirms first case of coronavirus: health minister

Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man from the southern county of Gorj on Wednesday, Health Minister Victor Costache said.
Reuters

Italian man becomes Nigeria's first case of coronavirus - minister

An Italian man who arrived in Nigeria three days ago has become the African country's first case of coronavirus, the health minister said on Friday, as...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Niraj_K_Sinha

Niraj Kumar Hats off to your team. Keep it up https://t.co/urYuEy3ya4 https://t.co/O8U2dMm0vL 4 hours ago

TheSanjayGora

SANJAY GORA . Kerala should be steering the preparedness and prevention drive across India. The Minister can be reputed in Health… https://t.co/4i1Q78U02S 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.