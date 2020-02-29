Global  

Delhi: Group chants ‘goli maaro…’ at Rajiv Chowk metro station, detained

Indian Express Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi: Six detained for raising 'Goli maaro sa*** ko' slogan at Rajiv Chowk metro station

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
DNA

davidrieff

davidrieff READ: Group chants 'goli maaro...' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station, detained https://t.co/J51ysUtdBD Shared… https://t.co/OHpwENlmoK 4 minutes ago

ayumi_odissi

ayumi RT @news18dotcom: Six men, wearing saffron shirts and kurtas chanted 'goli maron sal** ko' inside Rajiv Chowk metro station, which is locat… 6 minutes ago

free_oota

Sneha R RT @firstpost: #ProCAA sloganeering and incendiary chants of 'shoot the traitors' were made inside a train on #Delhi Metro's Blue Line and… 9 minutes ago

757LiveIN

757Live India In Riot-hit Delhi, Group Chants ‘Goli Maaro’ Slogan at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, 6… https://t.co/eWFLouETb5 11 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Six men, wearing saffron shirts and kurtas chanted 'goli maron sal** ko' inside Rajiv Chowk metro station, which is… https://t.co/uK8oD2whzP 14 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #ProCAA sloganeering and incendiary chants of 'shoot the traitors' were made inside a train on #Delhi Metro's Blue… https://t.co/cnA6pzfkmY 16 minutes ago

Tarik98375055

Tarik New norm. In India...Delhi: Group chants &#8216;goli maaro&#8230;&#8217; at Rajiv Chowk metro station, handed over… https://t.co/5P7to8T5oh 18 minutes ago

Shant65

Prashant Mehta RT @ShoaibDaniyal: A group of people broke out into chants of “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko” in the heart of Delhi inside the… 28 minutes ago

