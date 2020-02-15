Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Will fight politically, legally sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar: CPI

Will fight politically, legally sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar: CPI

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The CPI on Saturday said it will fight both "legally and politically" the sedition case against its leader Kanhaiya Kumar and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had "succumbed to political pressure". ​​​The Delhi government on Friday gave a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kumar and nine others in connection with a four-year-old sedition case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case 02:02

 Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday. The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised his government will take an early decision on grant of sanction to prosecute...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stones thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Bihar [Video]Stones thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Bihar

Stones thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Bihar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Watch: Stones hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar's Aarah [Video]Watch: Stones hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar's Aarah

Stones hurled at CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar. The incident occurred when Kanhaiya was traveling from Buxar to Arrah. Kanhaiya has been protesting against CAA in Bihar and other states.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial'

In a surprise move, the Delhi government headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sanctioned the prosecution of former JNU Students' Union Kanhaiya...
DNA

Sedition law being misused, want `speedy trial`: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai seat as CPI candidate and lost it to BJP's Giriraj Singh, alleged that the chargesheet was...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.