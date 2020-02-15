Will fight politically, legally sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar: CPI

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The CPI on Saturday said it will fight both "legally and politically" the sedition case against its leader Kanhaiya Kumar and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had "succumbed to political pressure". ​​​The Delhi government on Friday gave a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kumar and nine others in connection with a four-year-old sedition case.


