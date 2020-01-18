Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: 14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rains in national capital https://t.co/5DtOqmLr5s https://t.co/WHmdPW97jN 7 minutes ago Dimple ⁷😊💜 RT @htdelhi: Rains lashed Delhi on Saturday evening 14 flights were diverted from the national capital due to the bad weather (photos by… 7 minutes ago Daud Khan 14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rains in national capital – india news https://t.co/IJ7YtNqiOC 8 minutes ago Akhil Mathur Stuck at Ahmedabad as Vistara diverted from Delhi... in plane from 0330pm ..other flights landing but no one seems… https://t.co/5QV0DhamNV 22 minutes ago shashi kant upadhyay RT @ANI: 14 flights diverted from Delhi Airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, & Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi. 26 minutes ago Devdiscourse 14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather https://t.co/Gs1u9kC4sA 32 minutes ago RAJESH RAJESH 14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather https://www.aninews.inundefined https://t.co/Ldy1j4AXHn 34 minutes ago SEEDHIBAAT TV FOLLOWERS 14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rains in national capital https://t.co/fXiNhCCqPS via @Seedhi Baat 51 minutes ago