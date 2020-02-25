Tamilrockers leak Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Fahadh Faasil's Trance

Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Taapsee Pannu starrer, Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, directed by Desingh Periyasamy, and Fahadh Faasil starrer, Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed have become the latest victims of notorious movie-piracy site Tamilrockers
Thappad cast attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai. Taapsee Pannu, Tanvi Azmi and Dia Mirza attended the screening. Film makers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap also marked their presence. Thappad is based on domestic violence and the film is slated to hit theatres on February 28.