Tamilrockers leak Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Fahadh Faasil's Trance

Bollywood Life Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu starrer, Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, directed by Desingh Periyasamy, and Fahadh Faasil starrer, Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed have become the latest victims of notorious movie-piracy site Tamilrockers
News video: Thappad screening | 'It was easily visible around': Taapsee Pannu on domestic violence

Thappad screening | 'It was easily visible around': Taapsee Pannu on domestic violence 02:42

 Thappad cast attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai. Taapsee Pannu, Tanvi Azmi and Dia Mirza attended the screening. Film makers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap also marked their presence. Thappad is based on domestic violence and the film is slated to hit theatres on February 28.

Recent related news from verified sources

I’m greedy about good content, says Dulquer Salmaan ahead of ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’

Dulquer Salmaan on taking a short break from movies, and returning to Tamil cinema with ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’, releasing tomorrow
Hindu

South movies this week: Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Paramapadham Vilayattu

The slight disappointment of no eagerly awaited Telugu or Malayalam movies, will more than be compensated by these two Kollywood offerings, especially if they...
Bollywood Life

