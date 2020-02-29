Global  

Bharti Airtel deposits additional ₹8,004 crore in AGR dues

Hindu Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Total payment reaches ₹18,004 crore; telco claims compliance with court order
AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004cr

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the department...
IndiaTimes

AGR dues: Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 crore

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the department...
IndiaTimes


Vsplusonline

VSplusonline Bharti Airtel deposits additional ₹8,004 crore in AGR dues https://t.co/7dDqORUxVW 22 minutes ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (Bharti Airtel deposits additional ₹8,004 crore in AGR dues) has been published on ApzWeb - https://t.co/7dDqOSc9kw 22 minutes ago

etvandhraprades

ETV Andhra Pradesh Bharti Airtel Deposits Additional Rs. 8,004 Crore | Towards AGR Dues https://t.co/4xKsgOf0Pq 1 hour ago

SakshiBajaj19

Sakshi Bajaj Meanwhile Bharti Airtel deposits an additional 8,004 cr rupees towards AGR dues , believes the co has complied with… https://t.co/pp7C4fyYJs 6 hours ago

ETMarkets

ETMarkets The government estimated total dues of #BhartiAirtel at Rs 35,000 crore, almost double the amount it had deposited… https://t.co/qALugllFUu 10 hours ago

Seetharamakota3

Seetharama kotari RT @NewsNationTV: Bharti Airtel deposits an additional Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues, to the telecom department https… 10 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Bharti Airtel deposits an additional Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues, to the telecom department https://t.co/qalTf2j5PQ 11 hours ago

