Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Donald Trump > May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: Donald Trump

May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: Donald Trump

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
"I may never be excited about a crowd again after going to India," said US President Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina, days after his maiden visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 100,000 people. "I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we are doing pretty well, I will tell you what, but I love this crowd and I love that crowd too."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump's visit

13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump's visit 01:57

 At least 13 people have been killed and 150 injured in violent clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters in the Indian capital New Delhi.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises [Video]Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises

At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in violence across the India capital.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

How International Media Covered Trump's India Visit During Riots In Delhi [Video]How International Media Covered Trump's India Visit During Riots In Delhi

While MSNBC's Chris Hayes referenced the 2002 Gujarat riots and the fact that PM Modi was denied a US visa, NYT, Der Spiegel and AFP noted the contrast between Trump's state visit and Delhi's streets.

Credit: HuffPost India (Content)     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

At US rally, Trump heaps praise on Indian crowd

"I may never be excited about a crowd again after going to India," said US President Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina, days after his maiden visit to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsyHinduReuters

Trump in India: After Richard Nixon, Barack Obama; Donald Trump sixth US president to visit India

Donald Trump will be the sixth US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

shubham95gaur2

Shubham gaur RT @TOIIndiaNews: May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: Donald Trump https://t.co/mSmyXhKE8Z 1 minute ago

vppati

Ved Prakash Pati President @realDonaldTrump says "May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India". 2 interpretations… https://t.co/v6FpOsroHB 2 minutes ago

kuns1504

Kunjan RT @ask0704: To be fair to trump most people would say that after a visit to India.. after you go there one can never be excited about a cr… 2 minutes ago

shivamdwivedi5

Shivam RT @nishantchat: May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: President Donald Trump Says Modi is a Great Guy https://t… 2 minutes ago

nanditakhaire

nandita khaire RT @mystic_geminii5: May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: Donald Trump https://t.co/zUjErUSkZ2 3 minutes ago

iBirjuBaba

Birju At US rally, Trump heaps praise on Indian crowd https://t.co/NuTvckhTeA 4 minutes ago

Saiiyan_

S A Y A N ☹ RT @timesofindia: May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: Donald Trump Recalling the grand event, Trump said he sh… 5 minutes ago

mystic_geminii5

Peter Proud 🇮🇳 May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: Donald Trump https://t.co/zUjErUSkZ2 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.