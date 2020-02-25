May never be excited about a crowd again after going to India: Donald Trump
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () "I may never be excited about a crowd again after going to India," said US President Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina, days after his maiden visit to India where he addressed a rally of over 100,000 people. "I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we are doing pretty well, I will tell you what, but I love this crowd and I love that crowd too."
