Thappad: 'I want to do a film with Hrithik Roshan,' reveals Taapsee Pannu on The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood Life Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that she'd not only like to have a picture taken with Hrithik Roshan, but would also love to do a film with him
News video: Public review of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad

Public review of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad 03:26

 Movie goers have given a thumbs up to Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is based on domestic violence. In the film, Taapsee Pannu shines as a homemaker who refuses to stay with her husband after he slaps her. Film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak...

Aktalkies returns for its second episode – Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha dissect their newest movie, 'Thappad' with entertainer editor, Ankur Pathak.

Taapsee Pannu’s much talked about film on domestic violence Thappad is now in theatres. Directed by Anubhav Sinha the film is already garnering a positive word of mouth and is the biggest release of..

The Kapil Sharma Show: Will wait and conspire to work with Hrithik Roshan, says Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu confesses being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and says she will wait and conspire to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar.
Bollywood Life

The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza reveals she had run away from home at the age of 5 after being scolded by her father

The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza reveals some shocking details on the show as she arrives to promote her upcoming film Thappad with Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

