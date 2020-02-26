Thappad: 'I want to do a film with Hrithik Roshan,' reveals Taapsee Pannu on The Kapil Sharma Show

Movie goers have given a thumbs up to Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is based on domestic violence. In the film, Taapsee Pannu shines as a homemaker who refuses to stay with her husband after he slaps her. Film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza reveals some shocking details on the show as she arrives to promote her upcoming film Thappad with Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day